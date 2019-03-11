Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Monster day at plate
Tellez went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Tellez launched a three-run homer in the first inning and belted a two-run home run in the sixth over the wall in left. Following Sunday's impressive display of power, he's 10-for-30 with three homers, eight RBI and five runs scored.
