Tellez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right knee strain.

An MRI revealed the strained right knee earlier in the day, and it was only a matter of time before the 25-year-old was shifted to the injured list. Tellez remains without an official timeline for his return, but he could be reinstated Sept. 19 for the final week of the season. Billy McKinney was recalled from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.