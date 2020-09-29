Tellez will sit for the first game of the Wild Card Round against the Rays on Tuesday.
Tellez is evidently far enough along in his recovery from a knee strain that he was able to make the postseason roster but not far enough along that he'll be able to start the first game of the series. Whether or not he's able to start future games remains to be seen. Alejandro Kirk will be the designated hitter in his absence.
