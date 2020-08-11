Tellez isn't in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
Even with righty Elieser Hernandez on the mound for Miami on Tuesday, Tellez will sit after going hitless in the past three contests. Joe Panik will take over as the designated hitter and bat eighth.
