Tellez (head) is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

Manager Charlie Montoyo suggested a day earlier that Tellez (head) would likely be ready to play Thursday, but the Blue Jays may prefer to save him for the second game of the twin bill. Vladimir Guerrero is manning first base in the front end of the doubleheader, while Randal Grichuk is serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter.