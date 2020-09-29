Tellez (knee) will be part of the Blue Jays' roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Rays.
Tellez has missed three weeks with a strained knee but is evidently ready to return. Whether or not he's ready to start right away remains to be seen. He was quite a useful player for Toronto prior to the injury, hitting .283/.346/.540 in 35 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Progressing well from knee injury•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Return not imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Hitting in batting cage•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Rides stationary bike•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: May be out for season•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Moves to injured list•