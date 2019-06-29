Tellez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.

That's now two straight absences for Tellez following Justin Smoak's return from the injured list -- one against a lefty (Danny Duffy) and now this one against a righty (Homer Bailey). Tellez has 14 homers this season but has graded out as below average by wRC+ (88) and in fact has a negative fWAR through 255 plate appearances. He could find himself back in the minors before long.