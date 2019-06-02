Tellez (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tellez's hamstring injury coupled with the lack of a designated-hitter spot being available in Colorado will relegate him to the bench for a second straight game. The Blue Jays are viewing Tellez as day-to-day and remain hopeful that he'll be good to go for the Blue Jays' upcoming homestand coming out of Monday's off day.