Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Out of lineup
Tellez is not starting Friday against the Rays.
After making seven straight starts, Tellez finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He's hitting a modest .241 but has a .923 OPS and three homers. Lourdes Gurriel will be the designated hitter Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Daniel Vogelbach continues to rake, but it's the resurgent outings for Jose Quintana and Jeff...