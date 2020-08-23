Tellez is not in the lineup Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Tellez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout during Saturday's contest and will return to the bench Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero will serve as the designated hitter while Travis Shaw starts at first base.
