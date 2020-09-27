Tellez (knee) ran the bases during a workout Saturday and took live batting practice Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tellez still appears unlikely to be ready to go for the Blue Jays' wild-card series next week, but based on his activity this weekend, he looks like he may be an option for the divisional-round series, should Toronto qualify. The 25-year-old concluded the regular season with a .283 average to go with eight home runs and 23 RBI over 35 games before he was shut down earlier this month with a right knee strain.