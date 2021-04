Tellez is expected to be recalled whenever George Springer (quadriceps) is able to play the outfield regularly, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.

Tellez was sent to the alternate site Wednesday because Springer is only able to serve as the designated hitter at the moment, leaving Tellez with nowhere to play. Chisholm says Springer's move to full-time outfield work isn't imminent, so we probably won't see Tellez back in the majors until early-to-mid May.