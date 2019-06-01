Tellez (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Colorado.

Tellez was pulled from Friday's game versus the Rockies due to hamstring discomfort, so it's not surprising to see him held out of the lineup less than 24 hours later. The 24-year-old's removal was labeled precautionary, but he'll nonetheless take at least one day on the bench to rest up.

More News
Our Latest Stories