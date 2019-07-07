Tellez will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and will bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles.

Tellez's opportunities looked set to trend downward after Justin Smoak (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list June 28, but the 24-year-old has been able to stick in the lineup at least semi-regularly. He'll pick up a start for the fourth time in five games as the Blue Jays wrap up their first-half schedule.