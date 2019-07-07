Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sees uptick in playing time
Tellez will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and will bat eighth Sunday against the Orioles.
Tellez's opportunities looked set to trend downward after Justin Smoak (quadriceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list June 28, but the 24-year-old has been able to stick in the lineup at least semi-regularly. He'll pick up a start for the fourth time in five games as the Blue Jays wrap up their first-half schedule.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...