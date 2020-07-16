Tellez slugged three home runs over his first two intrasquad games at summer camp and hit another during a live batting practice session against Shun Yamaguchi on Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tellez's long ball off Yamaguchi was particularly impressive, as it reached the second deck of the right-field stands at Rogers Centre. The 25-year-old has always offered plus power from the left side, but a 28.4 percent career strikeout rate has played a large factor in him being only a league-average hitter (100 wRC+) over parts of two seasons in the majors. He may need to continue to mash in summer camp to open the season with a large-side platoon role. Tellez looks to be one of the Blue Jays most at risk of losing playing time after manager Charlie Montoyo said last week that Vladimir Guerrero would move across the diamond and serve as the club's primary first baseman in 2020.