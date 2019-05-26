Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The Blue Jays wanted to keep budding star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat in the lineup while giving him some time out of the field, so he'll slot in as the designated hitter in the series finale. That leaves no room in the lineup for Tellez, who will hit the bench after starting each of the past five days and going 5-for-20 with three home runs over that span.