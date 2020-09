Tellez went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

After going 2-for-3 with an RBI during a win in the matinee, Tellez took Chris Mazza deep in the fourth inning of the nightcap for his seventh homer of the year, getting the Jays on the board in an eventual 3-2 loss. The 25-year-old continues to make lots of loud contact, and over his last 10 games Tellez is slashing .370/.455/.741 with three home runs and seven RBI.