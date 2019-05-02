Tellez went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Angels.

The rookie continues to supply the Jays with solid power numbers, slugging six homers and 17 RBI in 26 games, but Tellez's .238/.311/.500 slash line is otherwise lackluster. The 24-year-old will need to improve on his 31.1 percent strikeout rate if he's going to develop into a more complete hitter.