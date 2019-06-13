Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Smacks grand slam
Tellez went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and stolen base Wednesday against the Orioles.
Tellez took Miguel Castro deep in the fifth inning to record his 10th homer of the season and the first grand slam of his career. He's been cold at the plate of late, with this being his first homer since May 22 and managing just five hits in his last 35 at-bats. As a result, he's lost playing time, with Wednesday's start being just his third in the team's last seven games. He's now hitting .227/.280/.432 across 200 plate appearances for the season.

