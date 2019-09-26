Tellez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and two runs in a 3-2 victory against the Orioles on Wednesday.

With his pair of long balls, Tellez has reached the 20-homer plateau during his rookie season. Tellez spent time in the minors during July and August, but during those those two months, he also hit just one home run in 18 games. In September, Tellez has six homers, which is his most for any month this year. He is batting .226 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, 48 runs and one steal in 358 at-bats this season.