Tellez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since producing three home runs in a two-day stretch May 21 and 22, Tellez has gone ice cold at the plate and may be beginning to lose playing time as a result. He's managed only four hits over his last 38 at-bats and will head to the bench for the third time in five games while Eric Sogard handles designated-hitter duties.