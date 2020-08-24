Tellez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Tellez will sit out for the third time in the four-game series, with all of his benchings coming when the Rays have started southpaws. Travis Shaw will serve as the Jays' designated hitter in Tellez's stead.
