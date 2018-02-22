Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Adds muscle in offseason

Martin worked on adding muscle in the offseason to assure his body won't break down this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin, who recently turned 35, is looking to bounce back from an injury-filled 2017 campaign that saw him appear in a career-low 91 games. With no proven backup to share time with -- Luke Maile, who is slated to open the year as the team's No. 2 option behind the dish, posted a brutal .407 OPS in 136 plate appearances last season -- the Blue Jays are once again expected to rely heavily on Martin, assuming his body is able to hold up. Depending on how Martin feels throughout camp, and how Maile performs, Toronto could still choose to limit the veteran's playing time, as his best season in recent years came when he played just 111 games with the Pirates in 2014.