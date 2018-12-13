Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Could see some reps at third
General manager Ross Atkins said Martin could play some third base in 2019, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. "If he's playing (some) third base, that would be ok," Atkins said.
Martin is projected to open the season as Toronto's backup behind the dish, but his ability to play third base could afford him a few extra starts in 2019. That said, Martin hasn't played more than 91 games in either of the past two seasons, and he likely won't surpass that number entering his age-36 season for the rebuilding Blue Jays. He hit .194/.338/.325 with 10 homers in 90 games last season.
