Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Cranks sixth homer Friday

Martin went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

The homer was his sixth of the year and first in almost a month, as Martin last went yard May 10. Friday's performance was also his first multi-hit game since that date, as the veteran catcher had been mired in a .152 (7-for-46) slump. The Jays' willingness to experiment with Martin as a utility player may have landed him additional position eligibility in many leagues -- he's seen action in five games at third base, two at shortstop and one in left field this season -- but until he starts producing at the plate, that flexibility isn't going to be of use to most fantasy GMs.