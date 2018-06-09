Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Cranks sixth homer Friday
Martin went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.
The homer was his sixth of the year and first in almost a month, as Martin last went yard May 10. Friday's performance was also his first multi-hit game since that date, as the veteran catcher had been mired in a .152 (7-for-46) slump. The Jays' willingness to experiment with Martin as a utility player may have landed him additional position eligibility in many leagues -- he's seen action in five games at third base, two at shortstop and one in left field this season -- but until he starts producing at the plate, that flexibility isn't going to be of use to most fantasy GMs.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets Saturday off•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Picks up start in left field•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Positioned at shortstop Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heads to bench Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...