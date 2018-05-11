Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Friday

Martin is not in the lineup against the Red Sox on Friday.

Martin will receive a standard day off as Luke Maile draws a start behind the plate for the series opener. Through 25 games this year, Martin is hitting .151 with a .637 OPS, to go along with five home runs and 11 RBI.

