Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Saturday
Martin is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
Martin retreats to the bench after setting up behind the plate during the past two games. In his place, Miguel Montero will catch Francisco Liriano, while batting seventh in the order.
