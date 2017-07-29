Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Saturday

Martin is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.

Martin retreats to the bench after setting up behind the plate during the past two games. In his place, Miguel Montero will catch Francisco Liriano, while batting seventh in the order.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast