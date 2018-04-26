Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Thursday

Martin is out of the lineup against Boston on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will occupy a spot on the bench following three straight starts as Luke Maile gets the nod behind the plate for the series finale. Over 16 games this season, Martin is hitting just .132/.281/.264 with two home runs and six RBI.

