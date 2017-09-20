Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Drives in two Tuesday

Martin went 1-for-3 with a two-run double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Martin drove in two runs with a seventh-inning double before coming around to score himself. The veteran catcher was recently demoted from second to seventh in the batting order, and it's hard to argue with that move given his .224/.351/.385 line.

