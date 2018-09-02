Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Ducks out of lineup

Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Martin will head to the bench for the third time in five games and no longer looks to be in line for regular starts at catcher or third base, where Danny Jansen and Aledmys Diaz, respectively, have emerged as the top options at those positions. Since Martin is still under contract through 2019, he likely won't be phased out entirely, but expect the Blue Jays to nonetheless prioritize at-bats for their younger players over the final few weeks of the campaign.