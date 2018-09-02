Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Ducks out of lineup
Martin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Martin will head to the bench for the third time in five games and no longer looks to be in line for regular starts at catcher or third base, where Danny Jansen and Aledmys Diaz, respectively, have emerged as the top options at those positions. Since Martin is still under contract through 2019, he likely won't be phased out entirely, but expect the Blue Jays to nonetheless prioritize at-bats for their younger players over the final few weeks of the campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Getting regular work at hot corner•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Grabs start at 3B•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Losing playing time•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Resting up Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Swats ninth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...