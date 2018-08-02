Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Thursday
Martin is out of Thursday's starting nine against the Mariners, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Martin will get his second day off in three games after going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI against Oakland on Wednesday. Luke Maile is slated to handle the catching duties and bat eighth in his stead.
