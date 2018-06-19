Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Tuesday
Martin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will head to the bench for a maintenance day with the Blue Jays slated to play a matinee contest Wednesday. Luke Maile will start behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.
