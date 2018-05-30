Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets breather Wednesday
Martin is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
With Martin on the bench for Wednesday's series finale, Luke Maile gets the start behind the dish and will bat eighth. He's batting .161 with two RBI, six walks and 11 strikeouts over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Picks up start in left field•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Positioned at shortstop Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...