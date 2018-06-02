Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets Saturday off

Martin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Martin will get his second day off in three games after going 1-for-3 in the series opener against the Tigers on Friday night. Luke Maile will once again sub in behind the dish, batting ninth as he looks to break an 0-for-18 stretch at the plate in his last six games.

