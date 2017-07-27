Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets tossed from Thursday's contest

Martin was ejected from Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The veteran backstop was tossed immediately after starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. Martin was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts prior to exiting, marking the eighth contest in a row in which he whiffed.

