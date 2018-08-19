Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Getting regular work at hot corner

Martin will start at third base and bat leadoff Sunday against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With a glut of infielders on the disabled list, the Blue Jays have settled on Martin as their primary third baseman, with the 35-year-old set to make his fifth start in eight games at the position. Toronto should soon get some reinforcement at the hot corner with Josh Donaldson (calf) nearing a return from the DL, at which point Martin will likely resume seeing most of his work behind the plate.