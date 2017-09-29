Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Grabs seat on bench Friday

Martin is not in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will give way to Raffy Lopez behind the dish. The vet is batting just .200 across 30 at-bats since returning from the disabled list, but at least he's left the yard once and driven in eight runs aside from that.

