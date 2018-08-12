Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Grabs start at 3B
Martin is starting at third base Sunday against the Rays.
Martin seemed to be losing playing time to Luke Maile behind the dish, and the outlook only got bleaker with the callup of catching prospect Danny Jansen on Sunday. That said, Martin's ability to play third base could help keep him in the lineup until Josh Donaldson (calf) is ready to return to the fray. The veteran backstop will need to improve with the bat to warrant much consideration in most fantasy formats though, as he is hitting below the Mendoza Line this season and is on pace for career lows in extra-base hits, runs scored and RBI.
