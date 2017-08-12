Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Headed for MRI
Martin will undergo an MRI on his injured left oblique prior to Saturday's matinee against the Pirates, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Martin was forced to leave Friday's game in the second inning and was replaced behind the plate by Raffy Lopez, but Saturday's evaluation should provide a better consensus on the overall severity of the strain. With fellow backstops Miguel Montero (groin) and Luke Maile (knee) still sidelined, the Blue Jays will likely call up Michael Ohlman from Triple-A Buffalo to provide catching depth if needed.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out with oblique strain•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Leaves in first inning Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Day off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Gets tossed from Thursday's contest•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...