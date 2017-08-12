Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Headed for MRI

Martin will undergo an MRI on his injured left oblique prior to Saturday's matinee against the Pirates, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.

Martin was forced to leave Friday's game in the second inning and was replaced behind the plate by Raffy Lopez, but Saturday's evaluation should provide a better consensus on the overall severity of the strain. With fellow backstops Miguel Montero (groin) and Luke Maile (knee) still sidelined, the Blue Jays will likely call up Michael Ohlman from Triple-A Buffalo to provide catching depth if needed.