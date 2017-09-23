Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heads to bench Saturday

Martin is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Martin hit a two-run homer in Friday's 8-1 win over the Yankees, but he'll get Saturday day off after starting three of the last four contests behind the dish. Raffy Lopez is starting at catcher and batting ninth in his place. Look for Martin to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

