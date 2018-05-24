Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heads to bench Thursday

Martin will get the day off Thursday against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin will get a breather in the series finale after struggling at the dish of late. He's batting .188 with one home run and three RBI over his last 10 games. Luke Maile will take over the catching duties and is slated to back seventh in his stead.

