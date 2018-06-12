Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Heads to bench Tuesday
Martin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As is often the case, Martin will get the night off ahead of an afternoon game. Luke Maile will start behind the dish and hit eighth in his stead.
