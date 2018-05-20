Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits bench Sunday
Martin is not in the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin will be afforded a routine day of rest after starting each of the team's last three games behind the plate, going hitless in nine at-bats. Luke Maile takes over at catcher, batting eighth.
