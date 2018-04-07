Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits second homer in three games

Martin went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in Toronto's 8-5 victory over Texas on Friday.

Martin got off to a slow start but now has two homers in his last three games and a .943 OPS through 19 at-bats. He's probably never going to hit for an especially high average at this point in his career but he's always been a solid on-base percentage guy, so he should continue to provide enhanced value in leagues that reward OBP. Owners will also hope his recent show of power is a sign that he's on his way to recapturing the form of his 20-homer campaigns of 2015-16 after he had just 13 last season.