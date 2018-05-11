Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Hits two-run home run
Martin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Mariners.
Martin hit his fifth home run of the season, the only runs the Blue Jays were able to muster off Mike Leake on Thursday. It was his third home run in his past seven games, though other hits have been few and far between as he has just four hits in his past 26 at-bats. That is a microcosm of his season -- he is now hitting just .151/.277/.360 through 86 at-bats this season.
