Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Lands on DL

Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to a left oblique strain.

Martin was forced to leave Friday's game in the second inning with the injury and further evaluations from trainers failed to yield anything positive. Although he's hitting just .195 over 77 at-bats since the All-Star break, the veteran's absence leaves a major hole in a Toronto lineup already decimated by catcher injuries, as Miguel Montero (groin) and Luke Maile (knee) are already on the DL. It's difficult to predict the recovery timetable for oblique strains, but expect Martin to miss a couple weeks at the minimum. Mike Ohlman was recalled to take his place on the roster and will likely split starts behind the plate with Raffy Lopez.