Play

Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Leaves in first inning Friday

Martin left Friday's game with an injury after stumbling out of the box during his at-bat in the bottom of the first inning.

The Blue Jays did not announce what the injury was, but it appeared to be something involving Martin's lower half. Expect a full update after the training staff can get a good look at him, and consider him day-to-day until we hear more.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast