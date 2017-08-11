Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Leaves in first inning Friday
Martin left Friday's game with an injury after stumbling out of the box during his at-bat in the bottom of the first inning.
The Blue Jays did not announce what the injury was, but it appeared to be something involving Martin's lower half. Expect a full update after the training staff can get a good look at him, and consider him day-to-day until we hear more.
