Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Losing playing time

Martin is on the bench for the fifth time in the last nine games Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Luke Maile has been preferred to Martin six of the last nine games behind the plate. (Martin has also started once at third base.) With the Blue Jays well out of the playoff picture, it makes sense that the team wouldn't feel the need to give the 35-year-old regular at-bats, preferring to give playing time to younger players. Martin is still under contract for $20 million in 2019, however, so the team won't be moving on from him entirely.