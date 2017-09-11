Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Nearing return to big club
Manager John Gibbons said Martin (oblique) "could be back in the next couple days," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Martin was able to take batting practice with no issues Monday, and if all goes well while catching a bullpen later in the day, it sounds like he'll be back with the Blue Jays before the end of the week. The 34-year-old backstop owns a .223/.354/.381 line with 12 homers in 81 games this season.
More News
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...