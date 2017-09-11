Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Nearing return to big club

Manager John Gibbons said Martin (oblique) "could be back in the next couple days," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Martin was able to take batting practice with no issues Monday, and if all goes well while catching a bullpen later in the day, it sounds like he'll be back with the Blue Jays before the end of the week. The 34-year-old backstop owns a .223/.354/.381 line with 12 homers in 81 games this season.