Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not close to returning
Martin, who's missed the Jays last 10 games, is not close to returning, according to manager John Gibbons, The Associated Press, reports.
Martin's injury is becoming more concerning as each day passes. The longer the ailment lingers, the more likely it is that the backstop will get shut down for the season. He'll most certainly require a rehab stint, but the door is closing fast on that option as the MiLB is nearing its end. Additionally, the team's playoff hopes are dwindling fast, and there'd be no reason to bring back the veteran once the postseason is out of reach.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...