Blue Jays' Russell Martin: Not close to returning

Martin, who's missed the Jays last 10 games, is not close to returning, according to manager John Gibbons, The Associated Press, reports.

Martin's injury is becoming more concerning as each day passes. The longer the ailment lingers, the more likely it is that the backstop will get shut down for the season. He'll most certainly require a rehab stint, but the door is closing fast on that option as the MiLB is nearing its end. Additionally, the team's playoff hopes are dwindling fast, and there'd be no reason to bring back the veteran once the postseason is out of reach.